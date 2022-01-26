Trinamool delegation to visit ECI over alleged obstructing of poll campaigns by BJP workers in Goa

A delegation of All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC), comprising Lok Sabha MP Saugata Rai, Aparupa Poddar and Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen, will go to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi at 12:30 pm on Thursday after it alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was obstructing its election campaigns in Goa.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor