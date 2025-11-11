Trinamool demands resignation of HM Amit Shah over Delhi blast

Kolkata, Nov 11 The Trinamool Congress leadership on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Monday’s car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station in which 8 people died on the spot and dozens were left injured, some of them critically.

Shortly after the Trinamool Congress’ general secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, issued a statement demanding a court-monitored probe by a special investigation team into the explosion, West Bengal Minister Incharge of Women and Child Development & Social Welfare Department, Dr Shashi Panja and the party's Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas district, Partha Bhowmik met media persons and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Shah from his chair.

Panja and Bhowmik also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his two-day Bhutan trip. “When an explosion took place at Khagragarh in East Burdwan of West Bengal in 2014, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee immediately rushed to the spot. But in this moment of crisis, the Prime Minister has chosen to leave for Bhutan,” Panja said.

According to her, despite so many instances of terror attacks in India, beginning with the attack on an Indian Army convoy at Udhampur in 2015 to the latest explosion in Delhi, what the BJP has done is create division among communities.

“After the demonetisation in 2016, the Prime Minister said that the move was the right step in arresting terror funding and terrorism. But even after that, so many terror attacks, namely the Pulwama massacre in 2019, the Pahalgam attack in 2025, and finally the Delhi explosion on Monday, had taken place. After every such massacre, the Union Government makes many tall claims. But the terror attacks continue,” Panja said.

Bhowmik claimed that his party leadership doubts that such terror attacks will continue, so that they could create division between the two communities using such terror attacks as a tool.

“If the terror camps in Pakistan were destroyed through 'Operation Sindoor', how could the Delhi explosion happen? We doubt that henceforth there might be yet another attempt by the BJP to create an ambience of border conflict to gain political mileage out of it,” Bhowmik said.

