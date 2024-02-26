Trinamool leader rescued from public rage by Bengal Police in Sandeshkhali arrested

Kolkata, Feb 26 Ajit Maiti, the local Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali, who was detained by the police, was finally arrested on Monday.

Maiti was detained on Sunday evening to keep him safe from the rage of local women.

Officially, the district police have claimed that he was interrogated throughout the night on the allegation of illegal and forceful land grabbing against him by the local villagers and finally was officially arrested on Monday morning.

He will be presented at a lower district court on Monday only where police will seek his custody.

Maiti is the third Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali who has been arrested following allegations of forceful grabbing of farmland, illegal conversion of land into pisciculture farms and sexual harassment of women.

Earlier, the cops arrested two other local Trinamool Congress leaders, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra.

Maiti’s rescue by the cops in the form of detention on Sunday evening was packed with high drama. Chased by the local villagers, especially women, Maiti locked himself in a room. The villagers assembled in front of the locked room.

Even as the police made all attempts to persuade the villagers to move away from the place, the villagers did not relent, and continued assembling on the doorsteps of Maiti's residence.

Eventually, when the people calmed down a little, the police intervened.

The police personnel persuaded Maiti to come out of his room. After he stepped out, he was detained and was taken to the police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor