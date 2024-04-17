Trinamool manifesto promises to repeal CAA, discontinue NRC, not implement UCC

Kolkata April 17 The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, promising to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and discontinue the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam if the party is voted to power.

The manifesto also vows not to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, a promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto.

Trinamool's manifesto aligns with the war cry raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the NRC, CAA, and UCC at almost all her recent public meetings. She claims the three issues are interlinked and part of the BJP’s ploy to end the social and cultural diversity that exists in the country.

The promises in the Trinamool manifesto are branded as 'Didir Shopoth' (Didi's promise), seen as a counter to 'Modi Ki Guarantee'.

The manifesto was read out by former West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, currently the Chief Economic Advisor to the state government. Mitra said the party promises to replace the Ayushman Bharat health scheme with a better version, guaranteeing coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The manifesto also promises to increase the number of scholarships for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes by three times.

“The old age pension for those aged 60 and above will be increased to Rs 1,000 per month,” the manifesto read.

It also promised to cap the price of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders to ensure affordability, besides abolishing the 'price stabilisation fund' to manage rate fluctuations.

“All graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years of age will be provided one-year apprenticeship with a monthly stipend. Student Credit Cards of up to Rs 10 Lakh will be provided to those pursuing higher education,” the manifesto promised.

The party also promised to provide financial aid to all women at the national level, in line with the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme in West Bengal, which is a financial dole introduced by the state government for all women.

It also promised to offer scholarships to girl students in line with the 'Kanyashree' scheme in West Bengal.

