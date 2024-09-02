Trinamool suspends leader for derogatory remarks on protestors of RG Kar tragedy

Kolkata, Sep 2 Trinamool Congress, on Monday, afternoon announced the suspension of Atish Sarkar from Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district, over his derogatory remarks targeting the mothers and sisters of those protesting against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here.

A video on this count went viral, where Sarkar said at a public meeting in his locality threatening to circulate morphed and distorted pictures of the mothers and sisters of those “trying to malign the image of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee” in the name of protest on the R.G. Kar issue.

“Remember, our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advised us to hiss at times. If we start hissing, you will not be able to come out of your houses,” he was heard saying at a public meeting in his locality in the video which went viral.

IANS, however, was unable to check the authenticity of the video.

Soon after that, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh issued a statement on his official X handle, where he said that Trinamool Congress condemns the comments made by the party leader for his derogatory comments concerning the pictures of mothers and sisters.

“He has been identified and the leadership has decided to suspend him from the party for a year,” added Ghosh in his statement.

On Sunday morning four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a medical practitioner in private life, issued a statement tendering apology for her recent derogatory comments that she made about female doctors while participating at a recent panel discussion on the ghastly rape and murder of the junior doctor.

Participating in that panel discussion organised by a vernacular television channel, she claimed that there was a trend during her days as a medical student where female students secured qualifying marks by sitting in the lap of teaching doctors.

In the face of all-round criticisms, she finally tendered an apology and withdrew the statement.

