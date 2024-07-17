Triple Murder in Bihar: Man and Two Daughters Stabbed to Death in Saran; Love Angle Suspected

A man and his two minor daughters were shot dead by unidentified persons at their house in Dhana Dih village of Saran district, Bihar late on Tuesday, July 16. The man's wife was sent to a hospital in injured condition.

The two accused identified as Sudhanshu Kumar and Ankit Kumar were arrested by the police. According to reports, the cause of the incident is a love angle between the deceased and Sudhanshu Kumar.

Murder weapon recovered.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem.

