Tripura Board TBSE Term-II exams to start soon, check dates

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is going to conduct Term 2 examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. TBSE Term 2 Class 10 examination will begin on April 18, 2022, and the Class 12 Term 2 examination will begin on May 2, 2022. And the examination of Class 10th will end on May 6, 2022, while the Class 12th examination will be concluded on June 1, 2011.

However, the results date of the examination will be declared after the exams. According to the reports, nearly students are expected to appear for TBSE Class 10, while around 28,000 students are expected to appear in the Class 12th exam.