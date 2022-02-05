Tripura: BSF seizes 9.97 lakh Bangladeshi currency from International Border

Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday foiled a trans-border currency smuggling attempt in Tripura and recovered 9.97 lakh Bangladeshi Taka hidden in a bicycle tyre.

The recovery was made from Gokulnagar area on International Border.

Tajing to Twitter BSF said, "BSF Troops in relentless anti-smuggling operations against trans-border smugglers are also foiling new modus operandi" of smugglers on Indo-Bangladesh International Border in Tripura."

"Today, on specific intelligence input regarding smuggling of a huge amount of Bangladeshi currency, troops of BOP NC Nagar, Ex-133 Bn BSF, Gokulnagar foiled new modus operandi of trans-border smugglers and successfully recovered Bangladeshi amounting to 9,97,000 Taka, which was clandestinely hidden in bicycle tyre," BSF said.

Earlier on Friday, the BSF and the Assam Police apprehended two men for smuggling fake Indian currency worth Rs 3.03 lakh into India from Bangladesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor