Tripura CM calls for developing state's veterinary college into a national model institution

Agartala, Oct 30 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that everyone has to work towards making the veterinary college in the state one of the best institutions in the country, and at present, the state is ranked second in the Northeastern region in milk production.

The Chief Minister while addressing the 17th Foundation Day ceremony of the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry at Radha Kishore Nagar in West Tripura said that in the future, Tripura has to achieve self-sufficiency in milk and egg production.

Chief Minister Saha said that in terms of infrastructure, this Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry College is no less than other medical college hospitals.

Veterinary science is a little more complex than human science.

"In this field, students have to study a lot. I have taken steps in filling the faculty shortage of this college. It is very important for a state to have a veterinary college. Earlier, there were only one or two seats for Tripura. Now, a large medical college has been built in that place. At present, there are about 66 seats here," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister said that India now claims a large share in the world in terms of livestock.

"The development of human life in rural areas is directly linked to livestock. This veterinary college should be developed as one of the best colleges in the country so that the students and faculties associated with this college can feel proud. Now is the era of AI (Artificial intelligence) and 5G. Therefore, students and faculties will have to update their studies to keep pace with the times," CM Saha added.

At the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of improving the quality of veterinary science.

He said that Tripura is in a good position in production of milk, eggs, and meat.

"The per capita availability of eggs in Tripura is now the highest in the Northeastern region, which is a matter of great pride for us. Tripura ranks second in milk production among the Northeastern states. The state has achieved self-sufficiency in meat production," CM Saha noted.

He said: "We have to achieve self-sufficiency in milk and egg production in the future. For this, all concerned, along with the government, have to come forward" and added that the Green Animal Food Development Project has been started.

"Green animal food is being cultivated on about 286 hectares of land. Duck and chicken farming has started under the Chief Minister's Animal Resources Scheme," CM Saha added.

He said that this educational institution should be the one that can gain fame not only in India but also all over the world.

The event was attended by State Animal Resources Development Minister Sudhangshu Das, MLA Ratan Chakraborty, Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati (in-charge) Biswajit Shil, Vice-Chancellor of Tripura Central University Shyamal Das, State Animal Resources Development Department Secretary Deepa D. Nair, Director Neeraj Kumar Chanchal, and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor