Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha attends Yoga Mahotsav on World Health Day in Assam's Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 7 : Thousands practised the Common Yoga Protocol at the Dibrugarh University ground in Assam on World Health Day on Friday at a time when 75 days are left for the International Day of Yoga.

Chief Minister Dr Mk Saha addressed the congregation and expressed his happiness and said, "Yoga is one of the greatest boons of Indian heritage. Due to the initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga has regained its past glory as it is now being celebrated across the world. Being a doctor, I understand the benefits that Yoga could yield. Practising Yoga today reveals that a healthy tomorrow is assured."

Yoga Mahotsav was orgzed by the Ministry of Ayush commemorating the 75 Days to International Day of Yoga at the Dibrugarh University campus. Additionally, students from the international level from Tanza, Uganda, Kenya, Togo, Nepal, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana, Egypt, Namibia practised and thousand of enthusiasts participated at the Yoga Mahotsav here today making it a grand success.

The event was graced by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal and along with dignitaries like Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Main, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas & MP of Dibrugarh, Rameshwar Teli, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Health & Family Welfare Minister of Assam, Keshab Mahanta; & Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Professor Jiten Hazarika and Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

