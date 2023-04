Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates light, and sound show at Neermahal

Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], April 1 : Tripura Chief Minister Mk Saha on Saturday inaugurated a grand light and sound show at Sepahijala's Neermahal.

Neermahal, a historical palace of Tripura, is situated in the middle of Rudrasagar Lake in Sepahijala's Melaghar.

Melaghar, approximately 53 km from the capital city of Agartala, was an erstwhile royal seat of the Maharaja of Tripura Kingdom, Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Mkya Debbarma Bahadur.

Neermahal was built by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Mkya Bahadur in 1930. It is also the largest water palace in India alongside the other one 'Jal Mahal' Mahal of Rajasthan.

The edition of this light in a sound show at the Neermahal will definitely draw the attention of tourists, visiting this attractive water palace.

Notably, a group of foreign delegates is scheduled to visit Neermahal during the G20 summit on April 3 and April 4.

