Tripura Govt Bans Three-Wheelers in Agartala From July 10 to Curb Traffic Congestion

Tripura government has announced a ban on registering all types of three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles within the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) from July 10, 2024.

The measure aims to alleviate traffic congestion and encourage alternative transport solutions in the city, the official explained.

'Exercising powers under Section 115 of the MV Act 1988 and to promote sustainable urban mobility, the Transport Department, Government of Tripura, will prohibit the registration of all types of three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles from July 10, 2024, within AMC,' read Monday's notification.

The restriction includes e-rickshaws, e-carts, e-autos, petrol autos, diesel autos, CNG autos, and vehicles powered by bio-fuels like methanol and ethanol. Data shows that 23,474 three-wheelers and 4259 e-rickshaws are registered in West Tripura District, with 70 of these operating in Agartala.