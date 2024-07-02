Delhi Liquor Policy Case: High Court Issues Notice to CBI on CM Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging His Arrest

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, July 2, issued notice on the plea moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest as well as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand of three days in the corruption case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case.

The bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna sought response of the CBU and listed the matter for hearing on July 17. Kejriwal has also sought his immediate release in the corruption case. Kejriwal filed his plea on Monday (July 1) challenging his recent arrest by the CBI in the Excise Policy case, alleging that the agency's actions were driven by malice.

The bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna sought response of the CBU and listed the matter for hearing on July 17.

Kejriwal argued that the CBI's arrest lacked proper justification or reasoning, especially given that the investigation has been ongoing for two years. In his plea, Kejriwal contended that his arrest was unlawfully based on material the CBI possessed before June 4, asserting that arrests should not be made on previously available evidence as it involves an impermissible re-evaluation.