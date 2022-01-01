Tripura govt reimposes COVID curbs; wearing mask compulsory in public places

Tripura government has reimposed strict curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state with special emphasis to prevent the cases of Omicron variant of the virus from entering the state.

A total of seven directives were passed followed by a high power meeting held by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok at the Civil Secretariat on December 24.

In the meeting, principal secretary Puneet Agarwal and National Health Mission Director Siddhartha Shib Jaiswal gave separate presentations and chalked out a road map for implementation of the directives finalized there.

The meeting decided, "Wearing of masks or face cover is compulsory in public places, crowded areas, in markets, in all workplaces and offices and during travelling."

If any violation is noticed, the District Magistrate and Collectors, State Police Services (SPS), Commissioner, Head of Departments are entitled to take action.

According to the meeting, huge publicity on wearing of masks or face cover and to maintain COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) through miking, print, electronic and social media shall be done.

The list of the arrival of passengers from the high-risk countries should be shared with the police headquarters and all Superintendents of Police for strict monitoring of their mandatory home quarantine by police along with the health teams.

Further, it has been decided that the Health department should intensify the level of testing by activating additional teams and focus has been laid on strict sample testing in entry points like airports, all railway stations, and Churaibari inter-state borders.

The Health Department, DM, and Collectors, AAI, NF Railway, and BSF should ensure this immediately.

"Authorities of BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, CISF, and other paramilitary forces should also ensure strict compliance of sample testing of the persons coming from outside the state," the meeting decided.

Fines may be imposed on the defaulters for not using masks or maintaining CAB from December 31, 2021.

The fresh restrictions came into force on December 31, 2021, and will continue to be in effect till further orders. So far, Tripura has not reported any Omicron case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor