Tripura Horror: Daily Wager Arrested for Assault and Murder of Toddler Girl, Body Found Buried

Tripura: A shocking incident of crime was reported in Tripura's Panisagar, where a 14-month-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man on Saturday. Accused is a daily wage worker and was arrested in Assam's Nilambazar. As per the information received from police, after the rape, the child was murdered and buried in a paddy field in the area, Officer-in-Charge of Panisagar police station.

PTI reported, police said that, accused had taken the baby from her mother on the pretext of going on an outing, he said. The girl's mother got panicked after the accused did not return after three hours. According to News18 reports, family members of the toddler and the villagers started searching for her. At around 8 pm, the child's family filed a police complaint on the same day of the incident.

The child's body was found buried in a paddy field and released to her family after a postmortem examination. Following a manhunt, the accused was apprehended on Sunday, October 12, in Nilambazar, Assam. He has been charged and will be presented before a court in Agartala, and a thorough investigation is underway.

In separate incident, girl got raped and poisoned by a close family friend in Rajnagar area of western Agartala. Police has arrested accused known as Shankar Das, who is a local fish trader on late Saturday night by the West Agartala Women Police Station with assistance of the Amtali Police. Police reported that, the incident occurred when the victim's parents were away for medical treatment.

By taking advantage of their absence, the accused allegedly lured the girl to an empty room under. Child's mother, stated that girl consider the accused Dadu, who did this henious crime, before forcing her to consume a poisonous pesticide. Child was found in an critical condition and was rushed to IGM hospital. Later to GB Pant Hospital for advanced treatment. minor suffered multiple injury marks from the assault and remains under medical care, said police report.