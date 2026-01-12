Tripura: Internet restored, curbs relaxed in violence-hit Kumarghat as situation improves

Agartala, Jan 12 With the situation improving, the district administration on Monday lifted the suspension of internet and mobile data services in Tripura’s Kumarghat subdivision of Unakoti district, while the prohibitory order under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was relaxed and restricted only to vulnerable areas, officials said.

A senior police official said that so far, 11 persons from both communities have been arrested in connection with the clashes that broke out on January 10 over the collection of subscriptions for a local fair. The situation remained tense but largely peaceful in the mixed-population Kumarghat subdivision.

Unakoti District Magistrate Tamal Majumder said that internet and mobile data services, which were suspended on Saturday (January 10) following the violence, were restored on Monday. The prohibitory order imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, on Saturday to prevent further escalation of tension and maintain law and order in the entire Kumarghat subdivision has now been reduced to only the Fatikroy police station areas, he said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, while addressing a government function here, said that those who take the law into their own hands will not be spared.

A delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday visited the incident site to assess the situation. However, when the delegation attempted to interact with the affected minority families and conduct an on-the-spot inspection, they were allegedly prevented by the police administration, triggering allegations.

According to police, trouble began on Saturday (January 10) when a group of youths stopped a timber-laden vehicle at Saidarpar under Fatikroy police station limits and demanded a subscription for a community fair.

Tension escalated after a minority family in the Shimultala area allegedly refused to contribute, following which an unruly mob gathered and set fire to a few houses, vehicles and other properties, including a timber shop, and vandalised a place of worship.

The situation quickly turned volatile as news of the incident spread across the mixed-population locality. Following incidents of arson, vandalism and damage to properties, including a place of worship, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kumarghat imposed Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

Acting Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai, accompanied by District Magistrate Tamal Majumder and other senior officials, rushed to the affected areas with additional forces and reviewed the security arrangements. On the extent of the damage, a police official said that a detailed assessment is being carried out by district administration officials.

A large contingent of Assam Rifles, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police personnel has been deployed in the affected areas. “The security forces led by senior officials are conducting regular patrolling and closely monitoring the situation. There has been no fresh incident since Saturday night,” Additional Superintendent of Police of Unakoti district Rupam Chakma told the media.

He said that stern action would be taken against anyone spreading rumours or circulating fake photos and videos. The situation remains under close surveillance, and authorities have appealed to the public to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours.

