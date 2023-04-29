Tripura Minister expresses concern over illegal dealings, transportation of cattle

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 29 : On World Veterinary Day, Tripura mal Resources Development Minister Sudhangshu Das expressed concern over the illegal dealings and transportation of mals.

The Minister expressed shock at illegal dealings and transportation of cows in India which is a Sanat country.

Expressing his concern, the ARDD minister said, "Not only the cows, even with many of our Gods or Goddesses we do worship even their carriers like Mata Sherowali with Tiger, Shiva with Bull, Mata Durga with Lion etc."

"Not only in Tripura, but it happens in Assam, Mizoram and Nagaland and in every state of North East," he added.

He said, "For us, the cow is a very big issue whom I respect and worship. It gives me tremendous pain and sorrow seeing that cows are being tortured for many years and being dealt with unauthorized and illegal modes of transportation which is totally wrong and crimes being committed by the businessmen."

"I'm an ARDD minister now and as an ARDD minister, it's my moral duty and responsibility to protect the lives of the mals and work for mal Welfare. Coincidentally, a couple of days ago, I saw a Van carrying 12 cows in a pitiless manner. By seeing this, I stopped my convoy to check and I got burst into pain and sorrow after seeing the breathtaking condition of the cows on board in the vehicle", said Das.

"Since my joining or working as ARDD minister, I have requested to all SPs, Police of Tripura, and Officers of my Department that if anyone wants to do business with cows transportation, I have no objection but the way they transport is very pathetic and horrible," he added.

Das also highlighted the Protection Act of mals of Tripura and said, "I would like to ask all of you who are in the business of selling and purchasing cow, it is your wish but as per the Protection Act of mals of Tripura, the right way of transport of mals such as obtaining a certificate from Veterinary Doctor before transportation, checking the medical status of the mal with food, water and roof should be available."

"But, it's ridiculous that some businessmen, and police officers are also involved in such unlawful activities," he added.

Warning the people against unlawful activities, Das said, "I would like to warn everyone who disrespects the cows and asks them to respect cows like we get respect as human beings."

Considering the smuggling of cattle as a serious issue, Das said, "It's a serious and sensitive issue for us. The illegal cattle smuggling in Tripura should be banned and being an ARDD Minister, I will work ahead with this but the vital role to play with this is a home department, and police department and through you, I would request them to come ahead to resolve this issue and work on this."

