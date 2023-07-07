Tripura Police seizes around 337 kg of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh, 1 held

North Tripura (Tripura) [India], July 7 : North Tripura Police in an anti-ganja operation arrested one person with 337 kg of dry cannabis worth around Rs 50 lakh, said the police on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty of the Churaibari police station intercepted a container vehicle from Agartala, heading towards Assam, at the Naka point around 3 pm today.

"During the subsequent search, law enforcement officials discovered a hidden stash of 337 kg of dry cannabis expertly concealed in 62 packets within the vehicle's secret cabin", the police said.

SP Bhanupada Chakraborty confirmed that the estimated street value of the seized contraband is around fifty lakh rupees.

The driver of the truck, identified as Zakir Hossain (29), son of Samed Ali, was promptly arrested at the scene.

"Hossain, a resident of Guwahati in the Kamrup district of Assam, disclosed during initial interrogation that he intended to transport the illicit drugs to Silchar", the police said.

The Churaibari police said that a case will be filed against Hossain under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and an investigation is underway.

The seized cannabis will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further legal proceedings. The Churaibari police remain dedicated to maintaining strict vigilance in the region and working relentlessly to disrupt any attempts to smuggle narcotics, the SP said.

SP Chakraborty commended the successful operation, highlighting the continued commitment of the police force to combat drug trafficking.

He further emphasized the significance of such actions in curbing the flow of illegal substances and safeguarding the well-being of society.

