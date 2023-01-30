Tripura polls: BJP ticket for local tea-garden worker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has roped in a local tea garden worker to contest the upcoming assembly election on its ticket in North Tripura.

Dilip Tanti, member of tea-garden tribes in Tripura, will contest from Kadamtala-Kurti constituency of North Tripura on party ticket.

BJP has named him in its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Tripura. The list was released on Saturday.

Santosh Saha, Prabhari (in charge of tea garden workers), while talking toon Sunday said, "In the history of Tripura, for the first time a tea garden worker has got the ticket to contest the assembly election from a national party. We are very happy that a tea garden worker has got the ticket and that he will address the problems of the tea garden workers."

While speaking about the work done for Adivasis and tea garden workers, Saha affirmed, "We have increased their daily wage from Rs 105 to Rs 176. Their land rights have been given to them. 7230 families have been given patta (land with revenue exemption). We want them to work with us hand in hand."

Dilip Tanti, the BJP candidate from Kadamtala-Kurti assembly constituency stated that he is elated to get the ticket.

"I am pleased to get a ticket. The BJP's slogan, 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (inclusive efforts bring inclusive development) has been proven. After 74 years of independence, an Adivasi got the ticket and all of us are very happy in our constituency. I hope that I win this seat and work as I am required to do. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity," Tanti said while speaking to ANI.

In the 2018 election in Tripura, the Kadamtala Kurti constituency was won by Islam Uddin of the Communist Party of India (CPI) by 20,721 votes. He defeated the BJP leader Tinku Roy who got 13,839 votes.

BJP has released two lists of 54 candidates. BJP and IPFT also announced that their alliance will continue with the latter planning to contest on five seats. Congress has declared names of 17 candidates for Tripura polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor