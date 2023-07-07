Tripura's Finance Min Pranajit Singha Roy presents budget of Rs 27,654 crore, a 9.87 per cent increase over previous year

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 6 : Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday presented the annual budget of Rs 27,654.40 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

The proposed budget allocation amounts to Rs 27,654.40 crore, marking a 9.87 per cent increase from the revised estimate of the previous fiscal year, 2022-23 and carries a deficit of Rs 611.3 crores.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in his reaction termed the budget as 'inclusive' and said the budget highlights the State Government's goal of building "Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura" and fulfilling the aspirations of the common people.

The Finance minister in his Budget speech said, "This Budget is a blueprint for things to come in future and transform Tripura into a developed state. I hope that this budget will play a very important role for over welfare of the people of the state and for implementation of the same, I expect cooperation from all sections of people....".

He presented the budget amid chaos and protest from opposition members over the issue of a legislator watching obscene photos in the House during the last Session. During the protest in the well, some of the MLAs from the opposition party- Tipra Motha, CPM and Congress displayed misconduct.

Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen suspended five opposition MLAs for the day for disrupting proceedings of the opening day of the budget session.

Later, all the opposition members of Tipra Motha Party (TMP), CPM and the Congress staged a walkout protesting the Speaker's decision while demanding disciplinary action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Debnath, who was allegedly caught on camera watching an obscene video of his mobile phone while the Tripura Assembly session was going on in March.

The ruckus commenced as soon as the house assembled and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy started presenting the annual budget for 2023-24 financial year. The chaos started after the Speaker rejected an adjournment motion moved by Opposition Leader Animesh Debbarma to discuss Jadavlal Nath issue.

All the members of the TMP, CPI-M and the Congress-led by their leaders went to the well of the house and started shouting demanding action against Debnath and the noisy scene continued for over 40 minutes disrupting House proceedings.

Finally, Chief Minister Manik Saha named five MLAs and proposed their suspension for the day. The Speaker immediately announced the suspension of Sudip Roy Barman (Cong), Nayan Sarkar (CPM) and Brishaketu Debbarma, Nandita Reang and Ranjit Debbarma, all TMP legislators- and asked the watch and ward staff to remove them from the house.

During the chaos, the three TMP legislators as part of their protests had climbed up on the table of the house, in which assembly staff were recording the proceedings of the house.

As the uproarious scene continued, the Speaker told the opposition MLAs that he would reconsider his decision of suspension of five MLAs, and then the agitated legislators returned to their seats and then walked out of the house.

Later, in the second half, the Speaker as proposed by the Chief Minister withdrew his decision.

