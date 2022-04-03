Trouble in SP paradise, Akhilesh's allies get restive

Lucknow, April 3 It is not even a month since the election results were announced in Uttar Pradesh and there is already trouble in the Samajwadi paradise.

The rainbow coalition of OBCs that Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had created prior to the polls, was termed as a 'caste paradise' by political pundits.

However, issues and egos are now tearing the paradise apart and troubled allies of the Samajwadi camp are getting increasingly restless.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), led by Shivpal Yadav, had joined hands with the SP before the elections, seemingly putting an end to the feud in the Yadav clan.

Shivpal Yadav who, according to sources, has been upset over the manner in which Akhilesh denied him seats, except his own, ignored him throughout the campaign and did not allow him to address rallies for the candidates, is now preparing to walk out of the alliance after he was not invited to the Samajwadi legislature party meeting last week.

"There is no justification for not inviting Shivpal to the meeting since he has been elected on a SP ticket. He is a senior leader in his own right and cannot be treated like dirt by the SP chief," said a supporter of Shivpal.

Shivpal (who is the uncle of Akhilesh) is now busy deciding on his future course of action and if sources are to be believed, he may soon announce snapping of ties with the SP.

The Apna Dal (K), another ally of the SP, is also annoyed with the party leadership.

Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (K) had contested the Sirathu assembly seat on a SP ticket and emerged as a 'giant killer' when she defeated UP deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya.

She was also not invited to the legislature party meeting and Akhilesh has not bothered to meet her after her victory. Apna Dal (K) sources said that they are unhappy over the way they were treated during the election and after the results.

The two other allies of the SP the Janwadi Party and the Mahaan Dal are also upset with the "arrogance and attitude" of Akhilesh Yadav.

"We were not treated with respect and were taken for granted. We were not involved in strategy meetings and the result is there for all to see," said a Janwadi Party leader who declined to say whether they would continue to remain in the alliance.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) are the only two allies who have not yet spoken against the SP president.

According to a senior SP leader who has been pushed to the sidelines, the problem lies with Akhilesh Yadav and his advisors.

"Akhilesh is working like a one-man army and there is no consultation within the party or with the allies. It is only his coterie that has access to him. In such a situation, not many political allies will continue to remain in the fold. If Shivpal does break away again, it is only Akhilesh who will be blamed," he said.

