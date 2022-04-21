TRS leader hacked to death in Telangana's Mahabubabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight in Mahabubabad on Thursday, police said.

The TRS leader had been identified as Banoth Ravi (32) and was attacked by unidentified men with an axe.

According to police, Ravi was attacked when he was returning on a motorbike after visiting the municipal office.

He was around his friend's house when dour assailants in tractor blocked his way. He was then attacked by a group of people with axes.

Local residents shifted the profusely bleeding councillor to a hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

According to Mahabubad SP, Sharath Chandra, "TRS 8th Ward Councillor was brutally murdered. He was stopped by a few people who attacked him with an axe."

He further said, "two persons have been identified who were involved in the matter and it is suspected that there were some business transactions going on between the accused and deceased victim."

A case has been registered in this connection and search operation is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

