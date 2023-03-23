'Truth is my God,' Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi after being convicted for defamation; Congress says will fight as per law

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 23 : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi after a Surat court on Thursday pronounced him guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi," Rahul Gandhi posted on his Twitter account.

The Congress MP was today sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat district court which granted him bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the court verdict. The Congress leader was present in court while the court pronounced the judgement.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that it will fight the judgement as per law. "He has been granted bail. We knew from the beginning because they kept changing judges. We believe in law, judiciary and we will fight against this as per law," Kharge told .

The Surat District Court today pronounced the verdict in the case for Rahul Gandhi's alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

Rahul Gandhi had made the remarks at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The sentence awarded is for two years and against that sentence, he has pleaded that he may be released on bail till appeal period and as per law, the Court has granted him bail for 30 days and until appeal, the sentence is suspended by the Court", Ketan Reshamwala, Advocate for Purnesh Modi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor