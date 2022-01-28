'Truth may be upset, but not defeated': BJP after quashing of 12 MLAs' suspension

After the Supreme Court quashed the Maharashtra Assembly's resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for alleged unruly behaviour, the BJP's Maharashtra unit on Friday thanked the apex court and said that the Thackeray government's ego is at its peak.

Thanking the Supreme Court, which had termed the suspension of MLAs as unconstitutional, BJP said - 'Truth may be upset, but not defeated'.

A three-justice bench quashed the dictatorial decision of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

"The entire judgement is yet to come. However, I will apprise you of the operative part and the order as I was connected online during the time of the judgement," he said.

The BJP MLAs were suspended for one year on July 5, 2021, for unruly behaviour in the Assembly.

"In the operative order, the court clarified that the decision taken by the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena alliance government in Maharashtra was unconstitutional, illegal and irrational. This is for the first time that the Supreme Court slammed the government," he said.

"This is a historic decision and an eye-wash for democracy. The Maharashtra government was given a chance to rectify its own mistake. During the hearing, the Supreme Court had directed the Legislature to take an appropriate decision in this regard. But only the wise can apprehend the meaning," said Shelar.

"The Thackeray government seems to have lost its wisdom due to its ego. The Thackeray government is affected by this historic decision. This could have been averted. Had our application for revocation of suspension been considered during the Assembly session, the Thackeray government could have averted this unrealistic discussion about Maharashtra," the BJP leader said.

"But the Thackeray government's ego is at its peak. The government does not seem to accept any system, be it the investigation system or any other traditions or constitutional processes abiding the country and the state. It has become an arbitrary government," the BJP said.

"The court had stated earlier that the suspension of the MLAs was worse than expulsion. Even worst was the resolution and decision which was a threat to democracy, the court had said," said Shelar.

"Today the court ruled that the resolution was illegal, unconstitutional and irrational. The court also ruled that the suspension cannot be extended beyond the session in which the suspension was made. Legal rights and benefits must be immediately given to all the 12 MLAs soon after the session ended," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

