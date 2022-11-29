'Truth wins': BJP after HC clears meeting, march

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Monday thanked the High Court for granting permission for a public meeting and the 'Praja Sangrama Padayatra' in Telangana.

This after the HC gave the green signal to BJP leader Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' in the state.

However, the court ordered that the public meeting should be held outside the municipal limits of Bhainsa which is a communally sensitive area.

Subhash told ANI, "We appreciate the honorable high court giving the permission for the public meeting and the Praja Sangrama Padayatra. We had already approached the Telangana police, especially the Nirmal SP, 10 days before the padayatra. They did not give any written permission but had taken our request and given an acknowledgment."

"After making all arrangements and finalising the chief guest, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, the police at the last minute denied us permission on the pretext of a law and order situation," he added.

"This shows that the KCR government always wanted to suppress Opposition parties, especially the BJP. We are a national party and our members are law-abiding citizens. Our party always believes in the democratic process. Our state president Bandi Sanjay is going on a footmarch to reach out to the people at a time when they are being deceived by KCR and his false promises," he said

"Four phases of the (Sanjay's) yatra have been completed. Even during the fourth phase, we saw how the TRS tried to disrupt the march fearing the growing popularity of the BJP. We approached the high court today and it placed certain restrictions on the yatra. We will comply with the HC directions," he added.

"The BJP always respects the court. The yatra that was supposed to commence today has been postponed to tomorrow. It will definitely be a slap on the face of the KCR and TRS governments. Truth always wins," Subhash added.

