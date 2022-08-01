TS EAMCET 2022 answer key released, check details

TS EAMCET answer key has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Students who appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the official websiteeamcet.tsche.ac.in. Those who want to raise any objections regarding the exam and answer key can do it till 1 August. The authorities have also released the official statement that reads “The candidate has to map the “Question id.” from his “Response Sheet” against the “Question id.” of the “Master Question Paper” for a given day and a given session. Raise the Objection(s) corresponding to the options given in the “Master Question Paper” only."

“The candidate can raise objection(s) on any number of question(s) but only “ONCE”. Hence, the candidate is advised to list out all the Objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) ONLINE by visiting the “Objections on Preliminary key” on the website “eamcet.tsche.ac.in”,” it further reads.