TS Inter Exams 2022 to begin on May 6, check how to download admit card

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will hold TS Inter Exams 2022 on May 6, 2022. The April session of the Intermediate Public Examination in Telangana will be held from May 6 to May 24, 2022, while the written exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

The authorities have already released the admit cards at the start of May, candidates who are going to appear for the exam must have their admit cards with them. To access the admit card, the candidate has to go to the official website TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Know how to download the admit card