TTD to hold large-scale Srinivasa Kalyanam in US from June 18 to July 9

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is set to hold Srinivasa Kalyanas, the celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Venkateswara with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, in six cities in the United States from June 18 to July 9, for Indians settled in the country.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy made the announcement in Thirumala on Saturday. He spoke to the media along with TTD Executive Officer Dharma Reddy.

For the last two and a half years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, devotees from other countries have not been able to visit Thirumala Srivari Temple.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to organize TTD Shrivari Kalyanam for the devotees in the United States as per the directive.

These programs are going to be organized in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Association of Expatriate Indians. The chairman said the lord Venkateswara Swami's wedding will be held in San Francisco on June 18, Seattle on June 19 and Dallas on June 25.

St Louis on June 26 and Chicago on June 30. As well as New Orlean on July 2, Sri Venkateshwara weddings will be held in Washington DC on the 3rd and in Atlanta on the 9th.

Subbareddy said that they would also look into the requests received from other countries to organize Srivari Kalyanas in their areas.

He said the state government and TTD were ready to carry out Santana Hindu Dharma on a large scale across the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor