Tumakuru Accident: Three Killed As Bike Collides With Tractor Near Obalapur Gate in Karnataka

Three persons were killed after their bike collided with a tractor early on Tuesday morning, December 7, near the Obalapur Gate in the Guddenahalli area, this district headquarters town in Karnataka.

Karnataka: Three people, Mohammad Aseef (12), Mamtaaz (38), and Shakeer Hussain (48), were killed in a tractor-bike collision in Tumkur's Guddenahalli area. The accident occurred when the tractor collided with their bike, killing them instantly.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Asif (12), Mumtaz (38) and Shakhir Hussain (48), all from Guddenahalli village in Madhugiri taluk. Police rushed to the spot after getting information about the accident and shifted the bodies to a morgue. District Police Superintendent Ashok visited the site, and a case has been registered at the Kora Police Station.