'Tumhari Naukri Khaungi': Video of Swati Maliwal's Heated Argument With Arvind Kejriwal's Security Goes Viral

A video of a heated argument between AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and the security guards at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence is making multiple rounds on social media. The alleged video is said to have been recorded on May 13, when she visited Chief Minister Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence.

In a viral video, AAP MP can be heard arguing with the security personnel at Kejriwal’s house. While the men can be heard asking her to leave, while she's insisting on not leaving till the police comes. It can be learned that the video was recorded after Maliwal made the call to the Delhi Police help line number to complain against Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar.

Here's the Viral Video

A video of a heated argument between AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and the security guards at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence is making multiple rounds on social media.



Read in detail 👇https://t.co/wtoUQhByCP#SwatiMaliwal#ArvindKejriwal#SocialMedia#AAPpic.twitter.com/jEBrBCvrRa — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 17, 2024

After the video of Maliwal surfaced, she took X (formerly Twitter) and said that it does not show the entire scene and has been released without any context as the “political hitman was trying to save himself”. “The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked,” Maliwal wrote on X.

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इस राजनीतिक हिटमैन ने ख़ुद को बचाने की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं।



अपने लोगों से ट्वीट्स करवाके, आधि बिना संदर्भ की वीडियो चलाके इसे लगता है ये इस अपराध को अंजाम देके ख़ुद को बचा लेगा। कोई किसी को पीटते हुए वीडियो बनाता है भला? घर के अंदर की और कमरे की CCTV… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 17, 2024

“Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone’s truth will come out in front of the world,” she added.

Former Delhi Commission for Women chief recorded her statement at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court about the alleged assault on her by Bibhav Kumar. The FIR filed by Delhi Police has revealed shocking details. Maliwal has alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

Maliwal describes the events of May 13, when she went to Chief Minister Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence.

"I went inside the camp office and called CM Bibhav Kumar's PS, but I could not go in. I then sent a message on his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door as I have always done in the past year since Bibhav Kumar was not present. I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM here to meet him," the FIR read.

"I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room. I went in the drawing room and sat on the sofa and was waiting for him to meet me," Maliwal said.

"One of the staff members came and told me that CM was coming to meet me and suddenly, the PS of CM, Bibhav Kumar barged into the room. He started screaming without any provocation and even started abusing me. I was stunned by this....and I reacted by telling him to stop talking to me like this and to call the CM."

Also Read | Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Police to Scrutinise CCTV Footage at Kejriwal’s House To Investigate Complaint.

"He then abused me and asked who are you to not listen to what I say. While saying these words, he came and stood right in front of me. Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with full force. He slapped me seven to eight times at least while I continued screaming. I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself I pushed him away with my legs," she said.

"At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up. My shirt buttons opened and my shirt flew up. I landed on the floor while hitting my head on the centre table. I was constantly screaming for help but no one came. After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs. I was in extreme pain and kept telling him to stop. My shirt was coming up but he still continued to assault me," the AAP MP said.

"I repeatedly told him that I was on my period and that he should please let go of me as I was in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again. I somehow managed to get free. I then sat on the drawing room sofa and gathered my spectacles that had fallen on the ground during the assault. I was in a terrible state of shock at this attack. I was deeply traumatised and called the 112 number and reported the crime against me," Maliwal detailed.