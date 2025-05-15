Turkey has lost 10 per cent of tourism, soon flights to Istanbul will go empty: Gourav Vallabh

New Delhi, May 15 With growing clamour for ‘Turkey boycott’ in the country, the Middle-East nation will soon face the heat and lose a major share of tourism business from India, BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said on Thursday.

Gourav Vallabh told IANS that tourism remains one of the mainstays of Turkish economy and it has already lost 10 per cent of tourists for betraying India and it will take a further hit, soon.

He further stated that "no son and daughter of Bharat Mata will tolerate this backstabbing", and they all will join the call for ‘Turkey boycott’.

“Currently, flights from New Delhi and Mumbai are operational but I assure you that very soon, these flights to Istanbul will go empty,” he added.

Notably, there has been a growing anger and outrage in the country over Turkey extending open support to Pakistan during the recent conflict, not just in the digital space but also militarily. The barrage of drones fired from the Pakistani side, which the Indian Army shot down, were mostly made in Turkey.

The BJP leader also came down heavily on the Congress party for its ‘indecisiveness’ on outlining party’s stand on Turkey and said that it was sad to see that they can’t clearly state their policy, despite simmering public anger against the Middle-East nation.

Levelling a direct charge at the grand old party, he said that Congress rather looks standing in support of Turkey.

“Yesterday, when two Congress national spokespersons were asked about the national boycott of Turkey, they declined to comment. The whole nation is up in arms against Turkey for overt support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor but they developed cold feet,” Vallabh claimed.

He was referring to a press briefing by Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, both stalwarts of the Congress party, where they were seen prompting each other to respond to a media query on Turkey.

