Two arms suppliers held in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 25 Two member of an interstate gun-running racket were held by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

DCP Jasmeet Singh said that the accused were identified as Pramod Kumar and Rohtas. 12 good quality pistols and 45 live cartridges were recovered from their possession. They are suppliers of an interstate arms syndicate led by an MP-based illegal arms manufacturer.

"A team of Special Cell got information about the illegal activities of arms trafficking in Delhi NCR by a syndicate led by an MP-based arms supplier. Surveillance was mounted to develop the information about the members of this syndicate. Inspector Shiv Kumar and Jitender Mavi got a tip off and a team was formed under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh which led to the arrest of the duo. The accused were held in the evening of August 22 from Modi Mill bus stop when they came to deliver the consignment," said Singh.

Interrogation of both the arrested persons revealed that they have already supplied more than 500 firearms in Delhi NCR in the last three years.

Both the accused persons have been taken into police custody.

