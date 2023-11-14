Two arrested for extorting money from MCG contractor in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 14 A Crime Branch Unit of the Gurugram Police have arrested two people for allegedly extorting Rs 3 lakh from Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) contractor, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Naresh Pradhan and Ram Singh.

The complainant contractor filed a complaint on Tuesday and said that he looks after the operation/maintenance of cleaning/garbage etc the MCG.

He alleged that Naresh Pradhan, Ram Singh and another indentified as Rajesh pressured him and demanded Rs 25,000 monthly and if he failed to not meet their demand they would harm him.

He told the police that the suspects had already made illegal recovery of Rs 3 lakh from him and were now threatening to face serious consequences if he did not pay the amount pending since January.

Based on the complaint police filed a complaint under relevant sections of the IPC at the Civil Lines Police Station of Gurugram.

"Acting on a complaint the police apprehended Naresh Pradhan red-handed while accepting Rs 1.25 lakh as extorting money. Based on the interrogation of the accused, police have also arrested his accomplice, Ram Singh," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

The police have also recovered Rs 1.25 lakh and a vehicle used in the crime from the accused. The matter is under investigation the remaining third accused will be arrested soon, he said.

