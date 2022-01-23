Two arrested in Delhi for smuggling gold

New Delhi, Jan 23 The Delhi Customs Department on Sunday said it has arrested two persons including a woman in connection with a gold smuggling case.

The arrested woman was allegedly a part of a racket which smuggled gold through the country's northeast border.

The customs officials seized 870 gm gold, and 1,075 gm gold paste from the woman.

"She was coming via Guwahati-Delhi Spicejet domestic flight. We have found that this was regular modus of smuggled gold through the northeast borders. She was arrested along with her accomplice," said the Customs official.

A case was lodged against the woman and her accomplice.

Both were taken to a government hospital for the medical examination. Later on, they were presented at a court which remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.

The customs officials have recorded their statement in which the woman could not give any satisfactory answer. They also failed to produce any documents regarding the gold.

