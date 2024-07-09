Two bank officials held for cyber fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 9 Two officials of a private bank have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping a man of Rs 25.50 lakh, police said.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime), said that the arrested accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh and Davender Singh.

The accused were associated with ICICI Bank.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station Manesar in February that he got duped of Rs 25.50 lakh in the name of investing in the stock market.

During the probe, Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO of the said police station, arrested the accused.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were employees of ICICI Bank.

The accused used to be in contact with the cyber criminals and provided them with bank accounts to be used for fraud, police said.

So far, the Gurugram police have arrested 16 bank officials within six months who were allegedly involved in cyber fraud.

