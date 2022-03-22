Two booked for illegally selling domestic gas cylinders

Gurugram, March 22 A joint team of Chief Minister's Flying Squad Gurugram and Food Supply Department of Gurugram on Tuesday conducted raids at Sarhaul village, and booked two persons for illegally selling domestic gas cylinders.

The sleuths of the CM flying wing said they received secret information that few people were illegally selling domestic gas cylinders in Gurugram's Sarhaul village.

After information, the teams raided the spot and detained two persons identified as Surdeep, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi, the driver of Mahindra Tempo, and Rajkumar a resident of south Delhi.

The teams have seized 80 domestic gas cylinders of Bharat Gas out of which 70 were filled and 10 empty including 2 of Indian Gas and a Mahindra Tempo.

During questioning, the accused disclosed before the police they used to bring gas cylinders from Delhi in their tempo and were selling in Sarhaul village of Gurugram for Rs 1,000 to 1,200 for the past several months.

"They failed to produce any legal documents for selling gas cylinders. A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed and a case under sections 7, 10 and 55 of the Essential Food Commodities Act was registered against the duo at the Sector 17/18 police station of Gurugram," Inderjeet Singh Yadav, DSP, CM flying wing said.

