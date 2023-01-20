Two cops held for smuggling liquor in Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 Two Gujarat Police constables were among four arrested for smuggling IMFL liquor in Sabarkantha.

The Sabarkantha Local Crime Branch (LCB) on Thursday night arrested the four persons while smuggling Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) liquor worth Rs 34,000.

The two policemen are serving at the Aravalli district headquarters.

Aravalli District Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat while briefing the media persons on Friday said, "Thursday evening Himatnagar LCB had intercepted a scorpio vehicle without registration plate, four persons were in the car. On inspecting the vehicle, the Himatnagar LCB found 240 bottles of IMFL liquor worth Rs 34,000.

"The two main accused in the case are Rohitsinh Chauhan and Vijay Parmar, both serving at the Aravalli police headquarters."

They had collected IMFL bottles from the agriculture land owned by Vijay Parmar and were on their way to Gandhinagar to deliver to a bootlegger. Information is that Rohitsinh and Vijay smuggle liquor from Rajasthan and stored it at the farm of Vijay. From here, they used to deliver whenever a demand was raised by bootleggers, said the officer.

The SP also said that in the past Vijay Parmar was arrested twice and suspended, the first case against Vijay Parmar was registered for liquor smuggling in Malpur police station, and the second time he was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police will take action against Rohitsinh and Vijay Parmar. This time it is seriously thinking of terminating their services.

The Aravalli police have been taking strict action against its own personnel who violate service rules. In the last two years,six cases have been filed against the police personnel for their alleged involvement in liquor smuggling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor