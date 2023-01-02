Two drug peddlers arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 2 The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has arrested two drug peddlers and seized three grams of cocaine from their possession, police said on Monday.

Mohit Agarwal alias Myron Mohit and Manyam Krishna Kishore Reddy were arrested by the H-NEW along with Ramgopalpet police in a special operation on New Year day.

They were absconding in a drugs case registered previously at the Ramgopalpet police station.

According to police, Agarwal (30) is an international DJ event organiser.

In 2014 he started "The Unscripted", an event management company providing DJs. He was conducting big parties by arranging DJs in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa and Bengaluru.

Chakravarthy G, Deputy Commissioner of Police, H-NEW, said Mohit also organised private parties in pubs at Hyderabad and had good relations with the establishment owners.

He was found to have links with over 50 drug peddlers and consumers. He regularly visits Goa and attends the parties and also provides his services in various clubs in Goa and Hyderabad and is addicted to cocaine consumption.

Manyam Krishna Kishore Reddy (59) is into construction business. He did his B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering) and entered into the road construction business in the name of KMC Private limited.

Police said that he regularly hosts private parties in pubs, guesthouses and also other parties.

Police said he started consuming the drugs along with his friends at the parties. He regularly visits Goa and has good relations with drug kingpin Edwin Nunes and gets cocaine for his consumption.

He had contacts with another person in Bengaluru who used to send the drugs by travel buses from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.

Police produced both the accused in a court, which sent them to judicial custody. Police have also filed a petition seeking their custody for further questioning.

