Two engineers held by CBI in Jammu for demanding bribe

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer and a Junior Engineer working in the office of Garrison Engineer, MES, Satwari, Jammu (J&K), for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The federal probe agency said a case was registered on the complaint against the accused from a private firm.

The firm said in its complaint that it was awarded tender for special repair of a building at Jammu Cantonment area.

The firm alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from them for processing his pending bills.

Finally the firm decided to complain against them with the federal probe agency.

It was decided that a part of bribe of Rs 20,000/- (Rs 10,000/- to each accused) was to be paid immediately and remaining amount later.

After receiving the complaint the CBI lodged an FIR and formed a team of its elite officials to look into the matter. The CBI spoke to the complainant firm and decided to catch the accused red handed.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.

The CBI said that searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused including at Jammu, Bareilly and Prayagraj (UP).

Both the arrested accused are being produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu.

The CBI said that they have recovered the bribe amount.

