Two filmmakers from ethnic violence-ravaged Manipur bag National Awards

New Delhi/Imphal, Oct 17 Amid turbulent times besetting Manipur, two renowned filmmakers from the state – Mayanglangbam Romi Meitei and Saikhom Ratan - on Tuesday bagged awards at the 69th edition of National Film Awards in New Delhi.

President Draupadi Murmu conferred the awards to the outstanding filmmakers and cast and crews at the ceremony.

Romi received the award for his iconic feature film “Eikhoigi Yum” (Our house), while Ratan went home with the award for his flick “Beyond Blast”.

Romi was honoured in the best Manipuri feature film category, while Ratan bagged the best biographical non feature film award.

Before making a debut with parallel cinema with “Eikhoigi Yum”, Romi was a successful mainstream commercial filmmaker as he made over 100 movies, most of which were box office hits.

Minutes after bagging his first ever National film award Romi said that Tuesday’s event was great and memorable, but the current crisis gripping the state has dampened his celebratory moods. "I’m very happy with the recognition given to “Eikhoigi Yum” which is my first non-commercial project. As much as I wished, I’m unable to enjoy the moment considering the conflict going on in Manipur," Romi said over phone from Delhi.

"I must thank Manipur State Film Development Society (MFSDS) for the inspiration it has provided me with the yearlong events it organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Manipuri Cinema (1972-2022). In fact, 'Eikhoigi Yum' had the privilege of opening one of the highlights of the celebration, the first ‘Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival’ (EIIFF)," he said.

Film maker Ratan said Tuesday’s awards ceremony "is the pinnacle of his filmmaking journey which started in 1992. I’m overwhelmed by this honour. But sadly, the situation back home prevents me from indulging."

Besides Romi and Ratan, acclaimed filmmaker Borun Thokcom, also from Manipur, was a proud spectator at the glittering awards ceremony as he was among a few film personalities of the nation who were jury members of non-feature film category. Borun who is himself a national awardee filmmaker officiated as jury member for the national honours for the first time said “we had to view more than 200 short and documentary films in multi-languages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor