Two groups clash in Bhopal's Jahangirabad, heavy police deployed to restore order

Bhopal, Dec 24 Tension gripped the Jahangirabad locality of Bhopal on Tuesday following a violent clash between two groups, prompting authorities to deploy heavy police forces and cordon off the area to restore order.

The violence reportedly started from an argument involving the alleged slapping of two bikers near the Galla Mandi area. The situation escalated as a large number of people from both groups engaged in a massive confrontation.

Stone pelting and stick attacks ensued, involving men and women from both sides, leaving nearly a dozen people injured. The situation was brought under control after several police teams arrived on the scene and conducted a flag march to reassure residents.

Videos of the violence, apparently recorded by locals from their balconies and windows, surfaced on social media. The footage showed individuals armed with swords and sticks, chasing opponents, while others, including women, appeared to incite the violence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Priyanka Shukla stated that the violence followed an earlier dispute between the two groups. "Two days ago, one person was attacked with a knife during a confrontation. Three suspects were arrested, and a search is ongoing for two others," Shukla said.

On Tuesday, members from one group, including women, reportedly took to the streets armed with sticks and swords, attacking individuals from the opposing side. This triggered panic and a retaliatory response, with members of the second group also arming themselves.

Police have confirmed that the groups were engaged in a dispute which was already going on over a route within the colony.

"Heavy police forces have been deployed in the area, and entry and exit points have been sealed. The situation is currently under control. CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify those involved, and investigations are underway," DCP Shukla added.

