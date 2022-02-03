Two held for cheating women on pretext of solving personal problem

The IFSO unit of Special Cell busted a gang of cheaters who used to dupe innocent persons on the pretext of providing tantrik solutions to their personal problems. Two persons -- Tanish and Gaurav -- have been arrested from Rajasthan and Punjab, said a press release.

A woman complainant, a resident of Keshav Puram of Delhi, had filed a complaint with Cyber Crime Unit that she had been cheated by some Tantriks on the pretext of performing rituals. She was having some personal issues in her life and career due to which she was feeling depressed and suffering from anxiety.

Out of curiosity, she was surfing the web when she came across a web page operating in the name of Amrita Devi and through the contact details on the webpage, she contacted the fraudsters who were pretending to be the Tantrik capable of solving all the problems. The complainant discussed her life issues with the alleged persons in hope of having any solution through any ritual/pooja. The alleged person assured her that he can resolve her each and every problem through his mystic powers.

The tantric / priest assured her that the tantrik rituals will cost Rs 24 lakh. In order to get rid of her life problems, she agreed to the rituals and gave payments in instalments. Gradually, the Tantrik lured the complainant to part away Rs 24 lakh. The complainant didn't find any relief and asked for the reason.

Then, the alleged persons told her that the God/Devtas are asking for a human sacrifice or some further rituals need to be done which would cost Rs 20 lakh or more. At that time, the complainant realised that she was duped of her money. Accordingly, a case was registered at PS-Special Cell and an investigation was taken up.

During the course of the investigation, the technical analysis and the money trail analysis was carried out and thereafter, manual intelligence was developed. The alleged persons were located at Chabal Kalan, Taran Taran, Punjab and Mandrella, Rajasthan.

The operation was carried out by the team under the supervision of Raman Lamba, ACP, comprising SI Manoj Kumar, SI Manjeet, HC Randeep, HC Ravinder, constable Veer Pratap and constable Hukum.

Later, raids were conducted in Mandrella (Rajasthan) and Taran Taran (Punjab). The accused persons, namely Tanish Kumar and Gaurav Bhargav, were arrested. Based on the information provided by them, the mobile numbers and devices used in crime were also recovered from them.

During the interrogation, the accused, Tanish and Gaurav, revealed that they are cousin brothers. Their families are engaged in astrology since generations. Their parents also have astrology shops in Chabhal Kalan (Punjab) and Mandrela (Rajasthan).

Due to COVID-19, they were not having any clients. Thus, they started their profession and provided astrology services online. Through the Google search engine optimisation, Tanish had posted his number and their contact number was reflected at the top of google search whenever anyone searched for any astrological help regarding their life issues.

The police confiscated seven debit cards and two cheque books and froze their bank accounts.

Further investigation is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

