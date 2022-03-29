Two held for lynching youth on suspicion of cattle lifting in Tripura village

Tripura Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for lynching a 26-year-old man over suspicion of cattle lifting in the Sepahijala district.

While speaking to ANI, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sonamura Banoj Biplab Das said, "We have arrested two, Sentu Debnath (40) and Amal Chandra Das (50) for mercilessly killing Litan Miah."

Earlier, in the morning the police had received information that one person was held captive by the locals of Baramura village. The locals alleged that he went to the village to lift cows for smuggling. However, the police failed to get any evidence supporting the allegations.

"On reaching there, we found that the man was seriously injured. We took prompt action and shifted him to a local hospital", OC Jatrapur police station Nandan Das added.

The deceased was later identified as Litan Miah (26) a resident of Tarapukur village under the Dhanpur assembly constituency. The place where he was found injured was seven to eight kilometres away from his native village, stated Das.

As the news spread, hundreds of locals blocked the road at Dhanpur demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators involved in the crime.

Later, Jamal Miah, father of the deceased, lodged a complaint following which the two accused were arrested.

The mother of the deceased said her son left home late on Monday night and they were informed about the incident in the wee hours of Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor