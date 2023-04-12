Two held for sexually harassing Gujarati girl in Madurai last year

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 : Police have arrested two youths for allegedly sexually harassing a Gujarati girl in Madurai last year, police said on Wednesday.

"Both the accused were arrested on Tuesday and have been lodged in Madurai Central Jail," police added.

Madurai police also released images of the two accused after the girl was sexually harassed.

According to the police, the victim hailed from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and was studying chartered accountancy.

"She had come to Madurai to attend a conference on December 17 and 18. She arrived at Madurai airport on the night of December 16 and rented a room in a lodge. On December 17, she fell ill during the conference and informed Anus Jain, who was staying in the next room," the Madurai police said.

As per police, Asus Jain, who was already known to the victim, took her to the hospital and on her return sexually assaulted her before leaving her room.

Further, police said, after the incident, Asus Jain left Chennai and alerted Kathiravan, who had come for the same conference and was staying in the same hostel, to bring food and medicine to the victim, who also sexually assaulted the girl, said police.

"Katiravan and Asus Jain both sexually assaulted the victim separately," they added.

Following the incident, the victim sent a complaint seeking action against both the accused, police added.

"On the basis of the complaint, a case under section 376 of the Indian penal code was registered at Madurai city, all women Nagar, police station on April 8.

"Further investigation is underway," police said.

