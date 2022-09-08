Two held with 259.607 kg ganja in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 The South Delhi Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 259.607 kg ganja from their possession.

South Delhi DCP, Benita Mary Jaiker, said that the accused were identified as Mohammed Munib and Raviul Islam.

The police got a tip off that the drug peddlers would be coming near Aurobindo Marg to deliver a consignment. A trap was laid to nab them. The police spotted a car which was coming from IIT flyover towards Adchini. The police signalled them to pull over, but the driver accelerated and tried to flee. The team somehow intercepted the car and nabbed the duo.

41 packets containing 259.607 kgs cannabis (ganja) were recovered from them.

"They told us that they were handed over ganja in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, by one Kabir to supply in the NCR. They disclosed that farming of cannabis is being conducted in remote areas of Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh. From there it was transported by road to Vijaynagaram in a mini truck. At Vijaynagaram, it was packed in black coloured keyboards, so that the consignment cannot be detected by scanners installed at railway stations. Then, it was taken to the Hyderabad Railway Station to be parcelled to Delhi by train. Thus it reached Delhi and was being supplied in different areas by road in private vehicles," the police said.

