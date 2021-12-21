Two IEDs, live grenade, ammunition recovered during separate counter-insurgency operations in Meghalaya
Published: December 21, 2021
Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were found in Meghalaya's Rechangre village on Tuesday.
During a counter-insurgency operation in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, one IED was assembled in a pressure cooker and another in a tin plaint box.
Both IEDs were destroyed in situ and a case has been registered.
In another counter-insurgency operation conducted today, West Garo Hills police recovered one live grenade and 6 live 7.62mm ammunition from Du'magitok village located approx 15 km from Tura.
