Two IEDs recovered in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, Jan 30 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that they have recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at Shamshan Ghat Sherpur area of Kathua district.

"Early morning search operation conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of District Police Kathua along the Bein Nalla near Shamshan ghat, two suspicious objects packed in Polythene were discovered hidden in bushes,” police said.

Police said that the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to inspect the objects.

“Upon examination, it was revealed that both items were Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” police said.

Police said that each IED was by contained within a plastic bottle and consisted of components such as an Electric Detonator, a 9V battery (originating from Malaysia), a circuit, screws serving as splinters, and explosive material.

“The plastic containers housing the IEDs were coated with Plaster of Paris,” police said.

Police said the approximate weight of one IED was determined to be 1.5 kg, while the other weighed one kg.

“Recognising the potential danger, both IEDs were carefully and successfully dismantled on the spot by the police team, preventing any potential harm,” police said.

Police added that the device was taken into possession after a controlled detonation.

It said that a case was registered at the concerned Police Station and further investigation to arrest those responsible for planting IED is going on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor