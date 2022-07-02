Two Indian teenagers win Diana Award 2022 for humanitarian work

New Delhi, July 2 Avni Singh from Gurugram and Ayush Gharat from Bengaluru, both students associated with the Future Leaders programme, have been conferred with Diana Award 2022 for going above and beyond in their daily life to create and sustain positive change.

The awards were conferred on Friday night virtually as the ceremony happened in London.

Singh, 17, helps underprivileged children get mainstream learning through her project 'Neev'. And through his project 'Aashwas', Gharat, 18, has been providing aid to frontline health workers by conducting fun sessions for them and raising funds to provide 2,500 PPE kits.

The Diana Award was established in the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. The award is given by a charity by the same name and has the support of both her sons, the Duke of Cambridge, and the Duke of Sussex.

The Diana Award develops and inspires positive change in the lives of young people and is considered one of the highest accolades a young person can receive for social action or humanitarian efforts.

"Singh and Gharat are part of the Future Leaders programme run by the not-for-profit 1M1B Foundation, with 1M1B being an acronym for One Million for One Billion," said a statement.

As many as nine Future Leaders of 1M1B have won Diana Award till now.

"1M1B aims to shape a future that works for all of us by putting people first and empowering them. We create leaders who prioritise human morals, ethics, and values over anything else. The 1M1B Future Leaders programme is a step in this direction," said Manav Subodh, Managing Director at 1M1B.

