Two injured in clash over hijab controversy

Kanpur, Feb 22 Two persons were injured when two groups clashed following alleged arguments over ongoing Karnataka 'hijab' row under the limits of Ghatampur police circle.

Among those injured include the Nagar Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was admitted to the Ghatampur Community Health Centre (CHC) from where he has been referred to Kanpur.

According to reports, some people were discussing various issues among themselves in the Purani Bazar area when the discussion turned towards the ongoing 'hijab' controversy in Karnataka. Heated arguments ensued which soon snowballed into a fight between people of two groups.

RSS Nagar Pracharak Bhaskar Singh, in his complaint to the police, stated the incident occurred while he was sitting with another member of RSS, Yashraj Singh.

Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed and Amir Hasan, Sameer Kanda, Shahabuddin of the area arrived there with 20 to 22 people and entered into an altercation with them.

When they protested, they were attacked with iron rods and sticks.

Circle Officer (CO) (Ghatampur) Sushil Kumar Dubey said that action is being taken following an FIR under relevant sections of IPC on the basis of complaint.

"If the persons named in the FIR were found involved, they will be definitely brought to book. Investigations are continuing in this regard," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor