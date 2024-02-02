Two injured in fire at house in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 2 Two people were injured after a fire broke out in a house in southwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The injured, identified as Manoj (40) and Rahul (32), sustained burn injuries on hands and face.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Thursday, a police control room call regarding a fire in a house in Mohan Block, Sagarpur was received at Sagarpur police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"Fire Brigade also immediately reached the spot. There was a fire on the 40 yard first floor house," said a senior police official.

"In the effort to extinguish and contain the fire, two occupants, Manoj and Rahul sustained burn injuries on hands and face. Fire was later extinguished," said the official.

"Both injured are safe and initial probe suggests that the cause of fire was because of a short circuit," said the official.

